apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM
244 Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
24810 Birdie Ridge
24810 Birdie Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3856 sqft
24810 Birdie Ridge Available 08/07/20 CANYON SPRINGS - This home boasts an open floor plan with master retreat downstairs, gourmet kitchen, large living room, sep dining room plus study. Upstairs enjoy oversized secondary bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1339 Pinnacle Falls
1339 Pinnacle Falls, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1955 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home on Cul-de-sac in Gated Community. 9ft Ceilings, Neutral Colors, Blinds throughout. Large Living Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook. Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Walk-in Pantry. Game Room, 3 Bedrooms Up.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
28823 GRACIES SKY
28823 Gracies Sky, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
3190 sqft
Welcome to this fantastic former MODEL, 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
719 Rio Cactus Way
719 Rio Cactus Way, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2586 sqft
You'll love the open downstairs kitchen, living space and office in the updated 4 bedroom / 3 bath. Over 2,600 square feet. Large master bedroom and game room upstairs. This one won't last long. COMAL ISD, 2600+ sq ft, Ridge of Silverado Hills.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
24503 Bliss Canyon
24503 Bliss Canyon, Timberwood Park, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2878 sqft
Beautiful two story 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in a gated community. Open floor plan offers tile throughout high traffic & wet areas of the home. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove.
Results within 1 mile of Timberwood Park
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
253 Units Available
Stone Oak
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
45 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1334 sqft
Located close to the Texas 1604 Loop for an easy commute. Community offers media room, recreation room and business center. Units feature designer light fixtures, ceramic tile flooring and stucco exteriors.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
Stone Oak
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Stone Oak
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1549 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified
Last updated June 10 at 06:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
At Hardy Oak Apartments, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of luxury and ease. With a wide selection of floor plans to choose from, our Far North Central, San Antonio apartments are ideal for every lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Oak
15 IMPALA WAY
15 Impala Way, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3923 sqft
Beautiful custom home in desirable Mesa Grande w/3923sqft, Open floor plan & high ceilings.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Oak
20614 Stone Oak Parkway
20614 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a quiet atmosphere while still having quick access to commuter roads.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
25003 Estancia Circle
25003 Estancia Circle, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3927 sqft
This spectacular executive home is fully furnished. It features 4 Bedrooms plus a study,5 full baths. All bedrooms have private bath. Relax in the sparkling pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
23910 STATELY OAKS
23910 Stateley Oaks, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1863 sqft
Spacious , contemporary ready to move townhome,Guard at the gate,open floor, granite countertops, nice garden, low maintenance,waking distance to stores, bars, clubhouse,pool, basketball, soccer, tennis, playground, walking distance to schools,
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
515 ENCHANTED WAY
515 Enchanted Way, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3678 sqft
Wonderfully appointed 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in gated community with pool amenities. Large dining room, wood, tile, & carpet flooring. Study with french doors off the entry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Oak
21911 Rugged Hills
21911 Rugged Hills, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2685 sqft
Beautiful home in a luxurious gated community with pool and amenities to enjoy. Spacious dining and living area have large picture windows allow you to enjoy views from the amazing deck and back patio.
Results within 5 miles of Timberwood Park
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
69 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
Stone Oak
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1411 sqft
Find your new home today at Club at Stone Oak Apartments! Settle into one of our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments and experience resort-style living at a great price.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
48 Units Available
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,682
1532 sqft
Cortland View at TPC is a unique master-planned community that grants you access to all the privacy and amenities you could ask for while still providing a modern city experience.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
20 Units Available
Thousand Oaks
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1341 sqft
Located across the street from San Antonio Christian School, near US 281. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with large kitchens, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Small pets are welcome with a fee. Putting green.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
12 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
