Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Timberwood Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
26106 WYNBERRY
26106 Wynberry, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1794 sqft
Absolutely Stunning North Side Home Inside and Out. Located in the Gated Community of Lookout Canyon Creek.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1339 Pinnacle Falls
1339 Pinnacle Falls, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1955 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home on Cul-de-sac in Gated Community. 9ft Ceilings, Neutral Colors, Blinds throughout. Large Living Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook. Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Walk-in Pantry. Game Room, 3 Bedrooms Up.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
28823 GRACIES SKY
28823 Gracies Sky, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
3190 sqft
Welcome to this fantastic former MODEL, 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
24003 Alpine Ridge
24003 Alpine Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,989
2630 sqft
Beautiful one story corner home very well maintained for rent in the gated community of Mountain Lodge.

1 of 25

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
26118 LAME BEAVER
26118 Lame Beaver, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2533 sqft
This 4 Bed/ 3.5 bath, 2496 sqft home is nestled in San Antonio's famous hill country. Featuring an oversized wrap around porch, .62 acre lot, spacious, private, open floor plan great for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Timberwood Park
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
19 Units Available
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
254 Units Available
Stone Oak
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
45 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1334 sqft
Located close to the Texas 1604 Loop for an easy commute. Community offers media room, recreation room and business center. Units feature designer light fixtures, ceramic tile flooring and stucco exteriors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Stone Oak
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Stone Oak
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1549 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 10 at 06:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
At Hardy Oak Apartments, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of luxury and ease. With a wide selection of floor plans to choose from, our Far North Central, San Antonio apartments are ideal for every lifestyle.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
21919 DOLOMITE DR
21919 Dolomite Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2267 sqft
Spacious Single Story home in Encino Ridge. Quality shows through with soaring vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan! 3 Bedrooms plus a study/Optional 4th. Private Backyard with a view, privacy fence.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stone Oak
1307 Tweed Willow
1307 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1640 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Rental! - Gated 3/2.5 home on Stone Oak Pkwy. Hand-scraped flooring 1st floor, open living, eat-in kitchen, large kitchen island, granite, stainless, rod iron stair railing. All BR up w/carpet, large closets & window seats.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Stone Oak
1214 WHITBY TOWER
1214 Whitby Tower, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2013 sqft
Fantastic home in a gated community with a park/playground and jogging trails. Open concept designed plan with high ceilings. New carpet is being installed upstairs, cozy loft upstairs and nice sized bedrooms.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Stone Oak
15 IMPALA WAY
15 Impala Way, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3923 sqft
Beautiful custom home in desirable Mesa Grande w/3923sqft, Open floor plan & high ceilings.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
23807 Stately Oaks
23807 Stateley Oaks, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2343 sqft
Fantastic Home in one of Stone Oaks most prestigious neighborhoods. This 3 Story townhouse has all the charm needed to make this "home". Endless upgrades both inside and out.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2518 Silverton Wind
2518 Silverton Wind, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2498 sqft
The house is well maintained and move-in ready! Large secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Greenbelt and large trees offers a lot of privacy! Media room/Game room is wired for surround sound.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Stone Oak
275 Red Hawk Ridge
275 Red Hawk Ridge, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,020
2231 sqft
Beautifully renovated home on oversized cul-de-sac lot. Awesomely open floor plan with formal dining. Remodeled island kitchen with granite countertops, conveniently open to family room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
25003 Estancia Circle
25003 Estancia Circle, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3927 sqft
This spectacular executive home is fully furnished. It features 4 Bedrooms plus a study,5 full baths. All bedrooms have private bath. Relax in the sparkling pool.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Stone Oak
21703 Andrews Gardens
21703 Andrews Garden, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2221 sqft
Cute home in small gated community of Villas. Great Location in the Heart of Stone Oak. Near 281, 1604, shopping, H-E-B, Home Depot and so much more. All bedrooms up, large Master and Master Bath.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
23910 STATELY OAKS
23910 Stateley Oaks, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1863 sqft
Spacious , contemporary ready to move townhome,Guard at the gate,open floor, granite countertops, nice garden, low maintenance,waking distance to stores, bars, clubhouse,pool, basketball, soccer, tennis, playground, walking distance to schools,

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
24007 Prestige Dr
24007 Prestige Drive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3831 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath rental in Terra Bella with gameroom and media room. Island kitchen features gas cooking and stainless steel built-in double ovens, microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2734 Trinity Falls
2734 Trinity Falls, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3098 sqft
Not available to show until 19th. Of July David Weekly built home in Trinity Oaks 3098 s.f. per appraisal. Five bedrooms 3 1/2 baths with the master down.
City Guide for Timberwood Park, TX

Part of what makes Timberwood Park so spirited is Rebecca Creek Distillery. This company creates craft batches of spirited vodka and whiskey, bringing an old and genuinely artisan practice of distilling small batches with exceptional quality back into fashion.

With a populations of 13,447 residents and growing, the city of Timberwood Park encompasses a 19 square mile area with an elevation of 1,243 feet above sea level. It's a little shocking to realize Texas isn't completely flat -- it's far from it, in fact. This marks the beginning of the Texas Hill Country, a stunningly gorgeous area year-round that's known for its rolling hills, fragrant Cedar and Juniper, and large Bald Cypress trees banking streams and rivers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Timberwood Park, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Timberwood Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

