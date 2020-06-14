Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

170 Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Timberwood Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
719 Rio Cactus Way
719 Rio Cactus Way, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2586 sqft
You'll love the open downstairs kitchen, living space and office in the updated 4 bedroom / 3 bath. Over 2,600 square feet. Large master bedroom and game room upstairs. This one won't last long. COMAL ISD, 2600+ sq ft, Ridge of Silverado Hills.
Results within 1 mile of Timberwood Park
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Stone Oak
18 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$907
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Stone Oak
46 Units Available
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Texas 1604 Loop for an easy commute. Community offers media room, recreation room and business center. Units feature designer light fixtures, ceramic tile flooring and stucco exteriors.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1549 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Stone Oak
250 Units Available
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Stone Oak
34 Units Available
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
Verified

Last updated June 10 at 06:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
At Hardy Oak Apartments, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of luxury and ease. With a wide selection of floor plans to choose from, our Far North Central, San Antonio apartments are ideal for every lifestyle.

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
20614 Stone Oak Parkway
20614 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a quiet atmosphere while still having quick access to commuter roads.
Results within 5 miles of Timberwood Park
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Thousand Oaks
17 Units Available
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
Shady Oaks
24 Units Available
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
948 sqft
These spacious floor plans are located minutes from area amenities. On-site pool, cardio fitness center, and on-site maintenance. Each home offers walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a fireplace.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
68 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,035
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1376 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Rogers Ranch
23 Units Available
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1712 sqft
Upgraded apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. Use the on-site conference room, business center and grilling station as needed. Close to Loop 1604 for a smooth commute. By SilverHorn Golf Club.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
14 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$760
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,577
1592 sqft
When the view inside your home is as inspired as the view from it, you know you are living at Cortland Estates Located at TPC San Antonio luxury apartments and townhomes.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
Shady Oaks
15 Units Available
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1009 sqft
Contemporary homes with fireplaces and open layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site sauna and pool. Close to Loop 1604. Exercise at nearby Mud Creek Park.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Siena on Sonterra in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
55 Units Available
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1532 sqft
Cortland View at TPC is a unique master-planned community that grants you access to all the privacy and amenities you could ask for while still providing a modern city experience.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Stone Oak
24 Units Available
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
11 Units Available
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with oak cabinetry and built-in microwaves. Tenants get access to a resident lounge with WiFi. Close to Loop 1604. By McAllister Park if you ever need to get away to nature.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Stone Oak
28 Units Available
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1434 sqft
Spacious apartments in impressive building close to Loop 1604 in San Antonio. Resort-style amenities include golf course, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and Mediterranean-style pool. Apartments with direct access garage available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Stone Oak
27 Units Available
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,984
1534 sqft
Located near highways and Methodist Stone Oak Hospital. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Carport and detached garage spaces available with fee. Pool and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Shady Oaks
11 Units Available
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
936 sqft
Discover the unbeatable living experience at Summit at Thousand Oaks. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shady Oaks, this community provides easy access to highways, shopping and fine and fast dining.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1378 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
City Guide for Timberwood Park, TX

Part of what makes Timberwood Park so spirited is Rebecca Creek Distillery. This company creates craft batches of spirited vodka and whiskey, bringing an old and genuinely artisan practice of distilling small batches with exceptional quality back into fashion.

With a populations of 13,447 residents and growing, the city of Timberwood Park encompasses a 19 square mile area with an elevation of 1,243 feet above sea level. It's a little shocking to realize Texas isn't completely flat -- it's far from it, in fact. This marks the beginning of the Texas Hill Country, a stunningly gorgeous area year-round that's known for its rolling hills, fragrant Cedar and Juniper, and large Bald Cypress trees banking streams and rivers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Timberwood Park, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Timberwood Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

