170 Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX with gym
Part of what makes Timberwood Park so spirited is Rebecca Creek Distillery. This company creates craft batches of spirited vodka and whiskey, bringing an old and genuinely artisan practice of distilling small batches with exceptional quality back into fashion.
With a populations of 13,447 residents and growing, the city of Timberwood Park encompasses a 19 square mile area with an elevation of 1,243 feet above sea level. It's a little shocking to realize Texas isn't completely flat -- it's far from it, in fact. This marks the beginning of the Texas Hill Country, a stunningly gorgeous area year-round that's known for its rolling hills, fragrant Cedar and Juniper, and large Bald Cypress trees banking streams and rivers. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Timberwood Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.