Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:35 PM

117 Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX with washer-dryers

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
256 Units Available
Stone Oak
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
27 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:37 PM
23 Units Available
Stone Oak
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1549 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
18 Units Available
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
24 Units Available
Stone Oak
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 10 at 06:21 PM
Contact for Availability
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
At Hardy Oak Apartments, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of luxury and ease. With a wide selection of floor plans to choose from, our Far North Central, San Antonio apartments are ideal for every lifestyle.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
21931 Ruby Run
21931 Ruby Run, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2267 sqft
Beautiful home with nice view. Tile throughout family room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast area. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Newly upgraded shower area and house will be new paint all walls and ready to move in by 8/1.
Results within 5 miles of Timberwood Park
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
67 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
$
11 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
19 Units Available
Thousand Oaks
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
982 sqft
Located on Henderson Pass with easy access to the Randolph Air force Base, The Riverwalk and The Alamo. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and upgraded fixtures.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
39 Units Available
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$942
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1352 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwashers. Tenants can take advantage of communal pool, yoga, hot tub, and gym. Convenient location close to local shopping and Salado Creek.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
18 Units Available
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1341 sqft
Located across the street from San Antonio Christian School, near US 281. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with large kitchens, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Small pets are welcome with a fee. Putting green.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
25 Units Available
Stone Oak
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
We are here to serve you virtually during regular business hours. Please call or email us today to take a personalized virtual tour and learn more about our engaging active adult lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
16 Units Available
Stone Oak
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1318 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Siena on Sonterra in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
Shady Oaks
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$783
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
936 sqft
Discover the unbeatable living experience at Summit at Thousand Oaks. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shady Oaks, this community provides easy access to highways, shopping and fine and fast dining.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
33 Units Available
Lorrence Creek
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$720
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
924 sqft
An updated community in a park-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous and include two tiered pools, aerobics room, dog park, and business center. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, lots of storage, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
29 Units Available
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Your Day Your Own.If luxury and convenience are what you seek, look no further than Lenox Overlook.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
30 Units Available
Shady Oaks
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$842
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1278 sqft
Residents can take a break at this property's clubhouse, relax at the pool or work out in the gym. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Mud Creek Park is near this Thousand Oaks community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
25 Units Available
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1448 sqft
Apartments in this community feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's a media room, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Community is located near Highway 281, with plenty of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
23 Units Available
Stone Oak
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1411 sqft
Find your new home today at Club at Stone Oak Apartments! Settle into one of our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments and experience resort-style living at a great price.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
85 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1306 sqft
Find everything you need for your active lifestyle at The Abbey at Sonterra. Some of our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come equipped with downtown San Antonio, Texas, views.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
29 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1416 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
30 Units Available
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1139 sqft
Experience luxury living in a natural setting. Enjoy the charm of the upscale Stone Oak neighborhood in a community designed just for you.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Timberwood Park, TX

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Timberwood Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Timberwood Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Timberwood Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

