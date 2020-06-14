Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX with garage

Timberwood Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins...

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
542 Canyon Rise
542 Canyon Rise, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4022 sqft
*Elegant Monticello home in The Mesas @ Canyon Springs, a gated community in Stone Oak*High ceilings & a fireplace adorn the spacious family room*Island kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooking, double ovens open to the breakfast area & family

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24739 GLASS CANYON
24739 Glass Canyon, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2358 sqft
Gorgeous home will be ready for fast move-in! This stunning 3-bedroom home + Study has many great features you will love to call home! Very well maintained! Elegant entry leads you to a spacious living area that opens to outdoor kitchen and more

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
27030 VILLA TOSCANA
27030 Villa Toscana, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1368 sqft
Access controlled community in Stone Oak area, close to the Canyons Spring golf club, our clean townhome have fresh paint and steam cleaned carpets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
27026 Villa Toscana
27026 Villa Toscana, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1466 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY, FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
26118 LAME BEAVER
26118 Lame Beaver, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2533 sqft
This 4 Bed/ 3.5 bath, 2496 sqft home is nestled in San Antonio's famous hill country. Featuring an oversized wrap around porch, .62 acre lot, spacious, private, open floor plan great for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Timberwood Park
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Stone Oak
18 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Stone Oak
46 Units Available
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Texas 1604 Loop for an easy commute. Community offers media room, recreation room and business center. Units feature designer light fixtures, ceramic tile flooring and stucco exteriors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1549 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Stone Oak
250 Units Available
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Stone Oak
34 Units Available
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 10 at 06:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
At Hardy Oak Apartments, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of luxury and ease. With a wide selection of floor plans to choose from, our Far North Central, San Antonio apartments are ideal for every lifestyle.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
23603 Last Run
23603 Last Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2238 sqft
~Beautiful Sitterle home on a cul-de-sac lot in The Heights @ Stone Oak~Versatile floorplan w/master BR + 2nd BR/bath on the 1st floor, & the 3rd BR/bath + gameroom are upstairs~Spacious living/dining combo w/wood floors, vaulted ceilings~The

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
1307 Tweed Willow
1307 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1640 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Rental! - Gated 3/2.5 home on Stone Oak Pkwy. Hand-scraped flooring 1st floor, open living, eat-in kitchen, large kitchen island, granite, stainless, rod iron stair railing. All BR up w/carpet, large closets & window seats.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
22735 San Saba Bluff
22735 San Saba Bluff, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2337 sqft
READY FOR FAST MOVE-IN!! Gorgeous single story rental home in highly desirable Remington Heights! 2 Living/2 Dining. 3 bedrooms plus a study. Wood floors - and easy flow floor plan. Beautiful landscaped yard on quiet street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
22235 GOLDCREST RUN
22235 Goldcrest Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1708 sqft
SOUGHT AFTER, CONTROLLED ACCESS COMMUNITY W/ HIGHLY REGARDED SCHOOLS. OVERSIZED PIE SHAPED LOT W/ HUGE BACKYARD ON CUL DE SAC W/ MANY MATURE TREES. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, GORGEOUS LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING AND CERAMIC TILE.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24127 PRESTIGE DR
24127 Prestige Drive, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
3727 sqft
Stunning home in the prestigious, gated Terra Bella community. Chef's kitchen includes SS appl., granite, gas cooktop, lg. island w/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry & desk/buffet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
238 Impala Trace
238 Impala Trace, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3842 sqft
Beautiful Executive Style Home with soaring ceilings** Gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, built in microwave, double built in ovens* Walk In Pantry** large island/ Breakfast bar overlooks Family Room With Gas Fireplace** Formal Living & Dining**

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24031 STATELY OAKS
24031 Stateley Oaks, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3510 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Corner Home Very well maintained like new for Rent in the Gated Community of HEIGHTS at Stone Oak.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
242 Tranquil Oaks
242 Tranquil Oak, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3607 sqft
THIS WONDERFUL HOME HAS IT ALL WITH THE OPTION TO LEASE SOME FUNITURE! THIS HOME FEATURES, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILD IN MICROWAVE, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT HOUSE AND IN ALL WET AREAS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2930 Elm Tree Park
2930 Elm Tree Park, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3331 sqft
So much space, big back yard, sprinklers, water softener, media room , game room, office, separate dinning, granite counter tops, neutral colors, dual closets at master, big deck perfect for entertaining and much more.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
23815 STATELY OAKS
23815 Stateley Oaks, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2318 sqft
Beautiful 3 Story Town house that backs up to the green belt and pool; walking distance to HEB, pool, tennis courts, basketball and volley ball courts, bbq pits, and soccer field, guarded entry, brand new carpet in secondary bedrooms, stairs, and

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
1314 TWEED WILLOW
1314 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2013 sqft
This HOME is UPGRADED! Spacious home located in Stone Oak and the location is awesome. Short jaunt to TONS of shopping and restaurants or Quick access to stone oak center giving lots of options. Great Schools.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
526 HEATHER RIDGE
526 Heather Ridge, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1855 sqft
Beautiful home in cul-de-sac features a 3-car detached garage and an outdoor fireplace, formal dining area, study/office, spacious master bedroom with double vanity sinks and separate tub/shower in bathroom, and plenty of space in the guest rooms!
City Guide for Timberwood Park, TX

Part of what makes Timberwood Park so spirited is Rebecca Creek Distillery. This company creates craft batches of spirited vodka and whiskey, bringing an old and genuinely artisan practice of distilling small batches with exceptional quality back into fashion.

With a populations of 13,447 residents and growing, the city of Timberwood Park encompasses a 19 square mile area with an elevation of 1,243 feet above sea level. It's a little shocking to realize Texas isn't completely flat -- it's far from it, in fact. This marks the beginning of the Texas Hill Country, a stunningly gorgeous area year-round that's known for its rolling hills, fragrant Cedar and Juniper, and large Bald Cypress trees banking streams and rivers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Timberwood Park, TX

Timberwood Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

