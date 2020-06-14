105 Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX with garage

Part of what makes Timberwood Park so spirited is Rebecca Creek Distillery. This company creates craft batches of spirited vodka and whiskey, bringing an old and genuinely artisan practice of distilling small batches with exceptional quality back into fashion.

With a populations of 13,447 residents and growing, the city of Timberwood Park encompasses a 19 square mile area with an elevation of 1,243 feet above sea level. It's a little shocking to realize Texas isn't completely flat -- it's far from it, in fact. This marks the beginning of the Texas Hill Country, a stunningly gorgeous area year-round that's known for its rolling hills, fragrant Cedar and Juniper, and large Bald Cypress trees banking streams and rivers. See more