Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Villas of Oak Creste

5315 Fredericksburg Rd · (210) 960-9524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5315 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0309 · Avail. Sep 8

$640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

Unit 0934 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 0306 · Avail. Aug 9

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0813 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 1016 · Avail. Aug 8

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas of Oak Creste.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
carport
Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans. These spacious apartment homes offer oversized private patios, fully-equipped kitchens, and expansive walk-in closetsideal for storing all of your favorite personal possessions. Residents will feel right at home thanks to our lavish amenities including a resort-inspired swimming pool with poolside barbecue grills, garden areas, and additional lush, green landscaping where you can take your furry best friend on the perfect afternoon walk. Settled in the heart of the Medical District of San Antonio, Villas of Oak Creste provides an unparalleled location near medical institutions, parks, schools, and public transportation as well as ample shopping and dining opportunities. Schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: 1st pet: $300, 2nd pet: $150
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $20/month, 2 pets: $45/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, covered parking: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Villas of Oak Creste have any available units?
Villas of Oak Creste has 10 units available starting at $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas of Oak Creste have?
Some of Villas of Oak Creste's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas of Oak Creste currently offering any rent specials?
Villas of Oak Creste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas of Oak Creste pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas of Oak Creste is pet friendly.
Does Villas of Oak Creste offer parking?
Yes, Villas of Oak Creste offers parking.
Does Villas of Oak Creste have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas of Oak Creste offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas of Oak Creste have a pool?
Yes, Villas of Oak Creste has a pool.
Does Villas of Oak Creste have accessible units?
No, Villas of Oak Creste does not have accessible units.
Does Villas of Oak Creste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas of Oak Creste has units with dishwashers.

