Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center carport

Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans. These spacious apartment homes offer oversized private patios, fully-equipped kitchens, and expansive walk-in closetsideal for storing all of your favorite personal possessions. Residents will feel right at home thanks to our lavish amenities including a resort-inspired swimming pool with poolside barbecue grills, garden areas, and additional lush, green landscaping where you can take your furry best friend on the perfect afternoon walk. Settled in the heart of the Medical District of San Antonio, Villas of Oak Creste provides an unparalleled location near medical institutions, parks, schools, and public transportation as well as ample shopping and dining opportunities. Schedule your personal tour today!