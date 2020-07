Amenities

Drenched in modern elegance and layered with contemporary conveniences, The Park on Wurzbach offers a fresh and unique upscale living experience that is enjoyable and meaningful. We offer a variety of thoughtful and generously sized one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The quality interiors of our apartment homes feature fashionable finishes including chef-inspired kitchens with island counters, farmhouse sinks, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, sophisticated decor lighting and more! Our low-density community is surrounded by well-manicured lawns, offering beautiful views of the city skyline and a vacation-worthy pool area with outdoor kitchens and TV lounge right in the center of it all. Among all of our other amazing amenities such as our 24-hr fitness center with separate yoga studio and more, we are proud to be a pet-friendly community featuring both a large, interactive pet park and pet salon.