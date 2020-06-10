All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

The Beverly San Antonio

123 Brackenridge Ave · (210) 981-3833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 200 · Avail. Sep 17

$835

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 007 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Beverly San Antonio.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
pool table
trash valet
The Beverly is located at 123 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX and is managed by Roscoe Properties, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Beverly Offers Studio to Two apartments ranging in size from 380 to 1233 sq. ft. Amenities include Dishwasher, Gas Range, Hardwood Floors, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 78209 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Beverly San Antonio have any available units?
The Beverly San Antonio has 2 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Beverly San Antonio have?
Some of The Beverly San Antonio's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Beverly San Antonio currently offering any rent specials?
The Beverly San Antonio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Beverly San Antonio pet-friendly?
Yes, The Beverly San Antonio is pet friendly.
Does The Beverly San Antonio offer parking?
Yes, The Beverly San Antonio offers parking.
Does The Beverly San Antonio have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Beverly San Antonio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Beverly San Antonio have a pool?
Yes, The Beverly San Antonio has a pool.
Does The Beverly San Antonio have accessible units?
No, The Beverly San Antonio does not have accessible units.
Does The Beverly San Antonio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Beverly San Antonio has units with dishwashers.

