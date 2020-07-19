Amenities
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments!
Apartment Home Features
- Brand New Sparkling Pool
- Clean laundry facilities
- Pet/Dog friendly
- Upgraded Wi-Fi
Available:
Large Studio & 1 Bedroom Apartments
**No Long Term Lease Required
**Bad Credit OK
**Pay by the Week or Month
**Utilities Included
**Furnished and Unfurnished Options
**Free Cable TV
Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com
CALL NOW: (210) 941-3552
Siegel Suites San Antonio
3855 North Panam Expressway, San Antonio, TX 78219
Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.
Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.
Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.
(RLNE3525009)