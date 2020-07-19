Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly cable included parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments!



Apartment Home Features

- Brand New Sparkling Pool

- Clean laundry facilities

- Pet/Dog friendly

- Upgraded Wi-Fi



Available:

Large Studio & 1 Bedroom Apartments

**No Long Term Lease Required

**Bad Credit OK

**Pay by the Week or Month

**Utilities Included

**Furnished and Unfurnished Options

**Free Cable TV



Additional Information:

www.siegelsuites.com



CALL NOW: (210) 941-3552



Siegel Suites San Antonio

3855 North Panam Expressway, San Antonio, TX 78219



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.



Pet Policy

20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



(RLNE3525009)