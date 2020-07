Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub cable included extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool internet access cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments online portal package receiving tennis court trash valet

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority. Please review our website to take advantage of our Virtual Tours and learn more about Self-Guided Tours.



Welcome to ReNew at TPC, a community that embraces the natural elements of San Antonio with a modernized take on apartment living. Our renovated apartment homes feature air-conditioning, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and hardwood flooring. Work out in our 24-hour fitness center, relax in our Wi-Fi lounge, take a dip in our resort-style swimming pool, or enjoy watching your four-legged family members play in our bark park. Our location provides easy access to the TPC Golf Course, Judson Independent School District, and various dining and shopping destinations. Schedule a personalized tour today and see why residents love calling ReNew at TPC home!