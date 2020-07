Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system clubhouse coffee bar internet access package receiving

Step out of the ordinary and reach new heights at The Quarry Alamo Heights Apartment Homes located in San Antonio, Texas. Our community offers modern and spacious one, two, and three-bedroom layouts featuring open floor plans, wrap-around patios, cozy fireplaces, garden tubs, and newly renovated interiors in select units. Our community offers a wide array of amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness facility, direct-access and breezeway garages, a courtyard with grilling stations, and more!The Quarry is located in the premier neighborhood of Alamo Heights and is less than 15 minutes from downtown San Antonio. We also offer quick and convenient access to US-281 and I-410 as well as near highly desirable retail and lifestyle amenities within walking distance or a short drive.Call to schedule your tour today — we're excited to welcome you home!