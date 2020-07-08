All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Panther Springs

16585 Blanco Rd · (210) 592-4661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16585 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232
Shady Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A4-1

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

A1-1

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

A2-1

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,020

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

B2-1

$1,165

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Panther Springs.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
guest suite
internet cafe
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8,10,12,14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Deposit: $200.00 - One Bedroom; $300.00 - Two Bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 fee per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 pet rent for one pet and $50 for two pets
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Pets must not exceed 50 pounds. Breed restrictions apply. Aggressive breeds not permitted.
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $350
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $350
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Panther Springs have any available units?
Panther Springs offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $885 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,020. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Panther Springs have?
Some of Panther Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Panther Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Panther Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Panther Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Panther Springs is pet friendly.
Does Panther Springs offer parking?
Yes, Panther Springs offers parking.
Does Panther Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Panther Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Panther Springs have a pool?
Yes, Panther Springs has a pool.
Does Panther Springs have accessible units?
Yes, Panther Springs has accessible units.
Does Panther Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Panther Springs has units with dishwashers.
