Panther Springs

Lease Length: 8,10,12,14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Deposit: $200.00 - One Bedroom; $300.00 - Two Bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 fee per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 pet rent for one pet and $50 for two pets
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Pets must not exceed 50 pounds.
Breed restrictions apply.
Aggressive breeds not permitted.
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $350
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $350
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.