Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal pool table

Monterra is a the perfect place to call home, moments from USAA, UTSA, Valero, Fort Sam, Lackland and the medical center. At Monterra our one, two and three bedrooms have the best to offer including designer kitchens featuring granite counters and tile backsplash. Monterra is sure to have the something to fit your uniquie lifestyle, while providing you with easy access to I-10, Loop 1604, and downtown San Antonio.