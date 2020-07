Hillstone at Prue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park internet access

Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration. Let your culinary creativity shine in the stylish kitchen, complete with all the latest appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, oversized closets and beautiful wood-style flooring make your life comfortable and relaxing. Courteous, professional management is one less thing for you to worry about when you come home to Azul. Our 24-hour emergency maintenance team will ensure that all of our residents needs are met promptly and with a smile. Conveniently located in the Medical Center close to UT Health Science Center, Valera, USAA, IH-10, Loop 1604 and The Shops at La Cantera. Azul is a great place to call home!