Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool internet access online portal cats allowed garage parking bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room courtyard game room hot tub internet cafe package receiving trash valet

A fusion of modern luxury and sophisticated style, Firewheel is San Antonio's newest community! Rich in culture and vibrant in spirit, San Antonio offers residents dining, shopping and exciting entertainment like no other. Whether you're out shopping at La Cantera, or hanging out at The RIM with friends, this area is suburban living at its finest. Just minutes away from OP Schnabel Park, you can enjoy the beauty of this area while taking an outdoor fitness class, or bike down the exquisite nature trails. Nestled near UTSA and some of San Antonio's most influential businesses like USAA and South Texas Medical Center, you're right in the middle of it all. We invite you to live life in the moment at Firewheel.Ask about our Corporate units and short term leases.