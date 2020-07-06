9959 LAUREN MIST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

A home designed with entertaining in mind! Enter to find the large living room with a cozy fireplace and laminate floors. Continue to the breakfast nook & kitchen. You'll love cooking in this kitchen with ample counter space, cabinet storage, SS appliances & fridge, and ceramic tile floors! Double doors lead to the huge screened in porch ideal for enjoying your evening! Roomy master suite upstairs, plus a game room/ loft. Additional patio space great for a sports court or above ground pool. See today!