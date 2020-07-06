All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 11 2019 at 11:06 PM

Location

9959 Lauren Mist, San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Creekside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
A home designed with entertaining in mind! Enter to find the large living room with a cozy fireplace and laminate floors. Continue to the breakfast nook & kitchen. You'll love cooking in this kitchen with ample counter space, cabinet storage, SS appliances & fridge, and ceramic tile floors! Double doors lead to the huge screened in porch ideal for enjoying your evening! Roomy master suite upstairs, plus a game room/ loft. Additional patio space great for a sports court or above ground pool. See today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9959 LAUREN MIST have any available units?
9959 LAUREN MIST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9959 LAUREN MIST have?
Some of 9959 LAUREN MIST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9959 LAUREN MIST currently offering any rent specials?
9959 LAUREN MIST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9959 LAUREN MIST pet-friendly?
No, 9959 LAUREN MIST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9959 LAUREN MIST offer parking?
Yes, 9959 LAUREN MIST offers parking.
Does 9959 LAUREN MIST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9959 LAUREN MIST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9959 LAUREN MIST have a pool?
Yes, 9959 LAUREN MIST has a pool.
Does 9959 LAUREN MIST have accessible units?
No, 9959 LAUREN MIST does not have accessible units.
Does 9959 LAUREN MIST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9959 LAUREN MIST does not have units with dishwashers.

