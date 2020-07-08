9803 Boxer Crk

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath home in Amber Creek Community! - Spacious two story home in Amber Creek w/4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage w/automatic opener, Built in microwave, Refrigerator, granite counter tops, downstairs study(being used as 4th Bedroom). Open living concept, with downstairs living room and upstairs additional family room! Large master bedroom area, master bath has dual sinks and large walk-in closet! Close to Lackland AFB, 1604/90W, & Sea World! This is a must see and will not last, see this one first!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



