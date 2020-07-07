9726 Kashmir Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bdc95e0e4 ---- This home features a beautiful open living design with wood-vinyl floors, custom paint, and a remodeled kitchen with a hand crafted wooden island. The custom shelving in the kitchen is a focal point that does not go unnoticed. Just off the living space are french doors that lead to a slabbed patio and a well maintained back yard. The front yard is landscaped and has beautiful planted Bermuda grass. The 288 square foot garage allows for ample storage. This home is immaculate and is a must see. Call us at 210-787-3876 Ext.1 or apply online at www.rpmalamo.com Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $25.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver this also includes monthly delivery of A/C filters. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Built In Cabinets Central Air/Heat Laundry Room Neighborhood Park Pets On A Case By Case Basis Washer/Dryer Hook Ups