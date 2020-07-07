All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

9726 Kashmir Dr

9726 Kashmir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9726 Kashmir Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Creekside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bdc95e0e4 ---- This home features a beautiful open living design with wood-vinyl floors, custom paint, and a remodeled kitchen with a hand crafted wooden island. The custom shelving in the kitchen is a focal point that does not go unnoticed. Just off the living space are french doors that lead to a slabbed patio and a well maintained back yard. The front yard is landscaped and has beautiful planted Bermuda grass. The 288 square foot garage allows for ample storage. This home is immaculate and is a must see. Call us at 210-787-3876 Ext.1 or apply online at www.rpmalamo.com Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $25.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver this also includes monthly delivery of A/C filters. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant&rsquo;s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Built In Cabinets Central Air/Heat Laundry Room Neighborhood Park Pets On A Case By Case Basis Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9726 Kashmir Dr have any available units?
9726 Kashmir Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9726 Kashmir Dr have?
Some of 9726 Kashmir Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9726 Kashmir Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9726 Kashmir Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9726 Kashmir Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9726 Kashmir Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9726 Kashmir Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9726 Kashmir Dr offers parking.
Does 9726 Kashmir Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9726 Kashmir Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9726 Kashmir Dr have a pool?
No, 9726 Kashmir Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9726 Kashmir Dr have accessible units?
No, 9726 Kashmir Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9726 Kashmir Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9726 Kashmir Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

