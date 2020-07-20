9726 Gold Dust Dr

Amenities
9726 Gold Dust St, San Antonio, TX 78245
3 bedrooms
2 full bathrooms
With garage
$1295 Monthly Rent
$1295 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
NO dangerous dogs
NO Pit Bulls
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3,900 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions
Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.
Each adult over 18 should complete an application
Please call or text my cell.
Thank you!
Cell: 210.239.7903
(RLNE4938266)