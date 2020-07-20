All apartments in San Antonio
9726 Gold Dust Dr

9726 Gold Dust Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9726 Gold Dust Dr, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
9726 Gold Dust St, San Antonio, TX 78245

3 bedrooms
2 full bathrooms
With garage

$1295 Monthly Rent
$1295 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18

NO dangerous dogs
NO Pit Bulls

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3,900 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions

Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.

Each adult over 18 should complete an application

Please call or text my cell.
Thank you!

Cell: 210.239.7903

(RLNE4938266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9726 Gold Dust Dr have any available units?
9726 Gold Dust Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9726 Gold Dust Dr have?
Some of 9726 Gold Dust Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9726 Gold Dust Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9726 Gold Dust Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9726 Gold Dust Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9726 Gold Dust Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9726 Gold Dust Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9726 Gold Dust Dr offers parking.
Does 9726 Gold Dust Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9726 Gold Dust Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9726 Gold Dust Dr have a pool?
No, 9726 Gold Dust Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9726 Gold Dust Dr have accessible units?
No, 9726 Gold Dust Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9726 Gold Dust Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9726 Gold Dust Dr has units with dishwashers.
