San Antonio, TX
9650 Sekula Dr
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

9650 Sekula Dr

9650 Sekula Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9650 Sekula Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath 2 story home - Great location - very accessible -3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath - available now. Freshly painted, new tile floor in the kitchen and bathroom. Large private back yard.

(RLNE4935512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9650 Sekula Dr have any available units?
9650 Sekula Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9650 Sekula Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9650 Sekula Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9650 Sekula Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9650 Sekula Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9650 Sekula Dr offer parking?
No, 9650 Sekula Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9650 Sekula Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9650 Sekula Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9650 Sekula Dr have a pool?
No, 9650 Sekula Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9650 Sekula Dr have accessible units?
No, 9650 Sekula Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9650 Sekula Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9650 Sekula Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9650 Sekula Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9650 Sekula Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
