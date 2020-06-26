Freshly painted 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath 2 story home - Great location - very accessible -3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath - available now. Freshly painted, new tile floor in the kitchen and bathroom. Large private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9650 Sekula Dr have any available units?
9650 Sekula Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.