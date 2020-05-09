All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 31 2019

9563 Celine Drive

Location

9563 Celine Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9563 Celine Drive have any available units?
9563 Celine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9563 Celine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9563 Celine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9563 Celine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9563 Celine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9563 Celine Drive offer parking?
No, 9563 Celine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9563 Celine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9563 Celine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9563 Celine Drive have a pool?
No, 9563 Celine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9563 Celine Drive have accessible units?
No, 9563 Celine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9563 Celine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9563 Celine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9563 Celine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9563 Celine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
