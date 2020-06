Amenities

One of Pulte Builders most popular two story floor plans. 4 bedroom home with game room up and master down. Aprox 2320 SF. New interior paint and carpet just installed. Home is clean and ready for a new family. Shopping and schools are only minutes away. Community pool in the neighborhood is perfect for the kids. EASY ACCESS TO LOOP 410 AND HWY 151, Sea World and Lackland AFB