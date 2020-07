Amenities

hardwood floors pool ceiling fan bathtub

9542 Vallecito Mesa Available 08/01/20 Nice Spacious One Story Home with 3 bedrooms plus an office/study. - Spacious One Story Home with 3 bedrooms plus an office/study. Vinyl Wood Flooring throughout living area and entry way.

Ceiling Fans throughout.The home boasts with a very open floor plan & has tile in the entry kitchen/breakfast, laundry & bathrooms* the master is spacious & includes a separate garden tub & shower*walk to city park & city pool*



(RLNE5936384)