One of Pulte Builders most popular two story floor plan. The Avalon Plan, Master bedrooms is downstairs with the game room up. Tile floors in all the wet areas, high ceilings and open kitchen. The Community pool is walking distance away, perfect for the kids during their summer break. Large back yard is perfect for summer barbecues. New carpet and interior painting just completed . Easy access to HWY 151 and Loop 410.