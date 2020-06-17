All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:41 PM

952 Marble Point

952 Marble Point · No Longer Available
Location

952 Marble Point, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom brick home available for immediate move in! - This beautiful brick home is available! Adorable community park walking distance and on a cul de sac. Brand New Carpet. Very close to SEA WORLD, shopping and many more amenities. This home has been maintained inside and out beautifully!

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver this also includes monthly delivery of A/C filters. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5226560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Marble Point have any available units?
952 Marble Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 Marble Point have?
Some of 952 Marble Point's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Marble Point currently offering any rent specials?
952 Marble Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Marble Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 Marble Point is pet friendly.
Does 952 Marble Point offer parking?
Yes, 952 Marble Point offers parking.
Does 952 Marble Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Marble Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Marble Point have a pool?
No, 952 Marble Point does not have a pool.
Does 952 Marble Point have accessible units?
No, 952 Marble Point does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Marble Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 Marble Point does not have units with dishwashers.

