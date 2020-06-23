9435 Fall Pass St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice and Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Brycewood Neighborhood - Ready for Move-In, A nice and spacious contemporary 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home located in the Brycewood neighborhood. Home features a 2 car garage, open living area and 2 spacious living areas. Kitchen features island counter, Refrigerator, Electric Stove/Oven, Built-In Microwave and Dishwasher. Large Utility and Pantry room lead into 2 car garage.

Upstairs has additional family or media area, 3 b3drooms including master bedroom and master bath with double vanity, walk in shower and garden tub.



Backyard features deck and ample grass yard for entertaining. A storage shed is also available for additional storage.



Community Pool access also included in Lease



It in a great northwest San Antonio location approximately 2 miles

from the new NSA Facility and about 10 minutes from Lackland AFB, Medina, and Port San Antonio (previously Kelly AFB). The home is located within minutes of North Sides high rated elementary, middle, and high schools.

A Must See!



For more information call 210-503-8000 or apply at www.keyrentersanantonio.com



(RLNE4589764)