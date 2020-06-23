All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9435 Fall Pass St

9435 Fall Pass Street · No Longer Available
Location

9435 Fall Pass Street, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice and Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Brycewood Neighborhood - Ready for Move-In, A nice and spacious contemporary 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home located in the Brycewood neighborhood. Home features a 2 car garage, open living area and 2 spacious living areas. Kitchen features island counter, Refrigerator, Electric Stove/Oven, Built-In Microwave and Dishwasher. Large Utility and Pantry room lead into 2 car garage.
Upstairs has additional family or media area, 3 b3drooms including master bedroom and master bath with double vanity, walk in shower and garden tub.

Backyard features deck and ample grass yard for entertaining. A storage shed is also available for additional storage.

Community Pool access also included in Lease

It in a great northwest San Antonio location approximately 2 miles
from the new NSA Facility and about 10 minutes from Lackland AFB, Medina, and Port San Antonio (previously Kelly AFB). The home is located within minutes of North Sides high rated elementary, middle, and high schools.
A Must See!

For more information call 210-503-8000 or apply at www.keyrentersanantonio.com

(RLNE4589764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9435 Fall Pass St have any available units?
9435 Fall Pass St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9435 Fall Pass St have?
Some of 9435 Fall Pass St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9435 Fall Pass St currently offering any rent specials?
9435 Fall Pass St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9435 Fall Pass St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9435 Fall Pass St is pet friendly.
Does 9435 Fall Pass St offer parking?
Yes, 9435 Fall Pass St does offer parking.
Does 9435 Fall Pass St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9435 Fall Pass St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9435 Fall Pass St have a pool?
Yes, 9435 Fall Pass St has a pool.
Does 9435 Fall Pass St have accessible units?
No, 9435 Fall Pass St does not have accessible units.
Does 9435 Fall Pass St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9435 Fall Pass St has units with dishwashers.
