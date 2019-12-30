All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES

9431 Charter Point · No Longer Available
Location

9431 Charter Point, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4415391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES have any available units?
9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES currently offering any rent specials?
9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES pet-friendly?
Yes, 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES is pet friendly.
Does 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES offer parking?
No, 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES does not offer parking.
Does 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES have a pool?
No, 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES does not have a pool.
Does 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES have accessible units?
No, 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES does not have accessible units.
Does 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES have units with dishwashers?
No, 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES have units with air conditioning?
No, 9431 Charter Pt NEW TERRITORIES does not have units with air conditioning.
