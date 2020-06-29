All apartments in San Antonio
9426 Fall Pass
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

9426 Fall Pass

9426 Fall Pass Street · No Longer Available
Location

9426 Fall Pass Street, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
- BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDRM 2 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN BRYCEWOOD*TWO LIVING AREAS PLUS GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS*TWO EATING AREAS*ISLAND KITCHEN W/ACCESS TO GREAT BACK YARD*LARGE COVERED PATIO WITH CEILING FAN(S)* STORAGE SHED*Application fee is $60 online, per person 18 and over.Paper apps are $75, per person 18 and over.Security Deposit & App fees are due at time of application & copy of ID (see assoc. docs).$60 lease admin fee. If pets approved there is a $250 non-refundable pet fee per approved pet (limit 2).Pic of pet req

(RLNE5415351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9426 Fall Pass have any available units?
9426 Fall Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9426 Fall Pass have?
Some of 9426 Fall Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9426 Fall Pass currently offering any rent specials?
9426 Fall Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9426 Fall Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 9426 Fall Pass is pet friendly.
Does 9426 Fall Pass offer parking?
No, 9426 Fall Pass does not offer parking.
Does 9426 Fall Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9426 Fall Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9426 Fall Pass have a pool?
No, 9426 Fall Pass does not have a pool.
Does 9426 Fall Pass have accessible units?
No, 9426 Fall Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 9426 Fall Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 9426 Fall Pass does not have units with dishwashers.

