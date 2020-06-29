9426 Fall Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

- BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDRM 2 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN BRYCEWOOD*TWO LIVING AREAS PLUS GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS*TWO EATING AREAS*ISLAND KITCHEN W/ACCESS TO GREAT BACK YARD*LARGE COVERED PATIO WITH CEILING FAN(S)* STORAGE SHED*Application fee is $60 online, per person 18 and over.Paper apps are $75, per person 18 and over.Security Deposit & App fees are due at time of application & copy of ID (see assoc. docs).$60 lease admin fee. If pets approved there is a $250 non-refundable pet fee per approved pet (limit 2).Pic of pet req



