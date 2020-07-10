9422 Wildstone Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in San Antonio, TX. The home features hardwood flooring and tiling throughout with plenty of natural light in both of the living spaces. Spacious open eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Master bedroom features dual vanity sinks and a large walk-in closet. The home features a two car garage with plenty of parking and storage space. Gorgeous private backyard with a covered porch and plenty of shady trees perfect for entertaining guests.

