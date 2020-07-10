All apartments in San Antonio
9422 Wildstone Place
Last updated December 19 2019 at 9:14 PM

9422 Wildstone Place

9422 Wildstone Place · No Longer Available
Location

9422 Wildstone Place, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in San Antonio, TX. The home features hardwood flooring and tiling throughout with plenty of natural light in both of the living spaces. Spacious open eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Master bedroom features dual vanity sinks and a large walk-in closet. The home features a two car garage with plenty of parking and storage space. Gorgeous private backyard with a covered porch and plenty of shady trees perfect for entertaining guests.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9422 Wildstone Place have any available units?
9422 Wildstone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9422 Wildstone Place have?
Some of 9422 Wildstone Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9422 Wildstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
9422 Wildstone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9422 Wildstone Place pet-friendly?
No, 9422 Wildstone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9422 Wildstone Place offer parking?
Yes, 9422 Wildstone Place offers parking.
Does 9422 Wildstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9422 Wildstone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9422 Wildstone Place have a pool?
No, 9422 Wildstone Place does not have a pool.
Does 9422 Wildstone Place have accessible units?
No, 9422 Wildstone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9422 Wildstone Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9422 Wildstone Place does not have units with dishwashers.

