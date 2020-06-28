9414 Swans Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets carpet refrigerator

Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 baths in Desirable NW San Antonio! Home comes with s/s appliances, washer, and dryer. The first floor is tiled for easy care. All bedrooms upstairs, along with w/ laundry room. Open floor plan downstairs makes this an ideal layout. Mature trees front/back. Extended deck in backyard great for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ dual vanities. New carpet/pad installed. **Fridge Stays/Not Warrantied*

