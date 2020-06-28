All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 26 2019 at 8:55 AM

9414 Swans Crossing

9414 Swans Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

9414 Swans Crossing, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 baths in Desirable NW San Antonio! Home comes with s/s appliances, washer, and dryer. The first floor is tiled for easy care. All bedrooms upstairs, along with w/ laundry room. Open floor plan downstairs makes this an ideal layout. Mature trees front/back. Extended deck in backyard great for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ dual vanities. New carpet/pad installed. **Fridge Stays/Not Warrantied*
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9414 Swans Crossing have any available units?
9414 Swans Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9414 Swans Crossing have?
Some of 9414 Swans Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9414 Swans Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
9414 Swans Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9414 Swans Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 9414 Swans Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 9414 Swans Crossing offer parking?
No, 9414 Swans Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 9414 Swans Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9414 Swans Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9414 Swans Crossing have a pool?
No, 9414 Swans Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 9414 Swans Crossing have accessible units?
No, 9414 Swans Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 9414 Swans Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 9414 Swans Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
