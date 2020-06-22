All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9406 Sage Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9406 Sage Terrace
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

9406 Sage Terrace

9406 Sage Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9406 Sage Terrace, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Brycewood Subdivision - Great floor plan! Three bedroom, 2.5 baths. Large sized living areas. Large Master Bedroom with full bathroom including a garden tub and shower. Perfect backyard for BBQ's and entertaining! Community Pool* Easy Access to Loop 410 and HWY 151*

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.

SATX

(RLNE5849672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9406 Sage Terrace have any available units?
9406 Sage Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9406 Sage Terrace have?
Some of 9406 Sage Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9406 Sage Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9406 Sage Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9406 Sage Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9406 Sage Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9406 Sage Terrace offer parking?
No, 9406 Sage Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9406 Sage Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9406 Sage Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9406 Sage Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 9406 Sage Terrace has a pool.
Does 9406 Sage Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9406 Sage Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9406 Sage Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9406 Sage Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio