9406 Sage Terrace

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Brycewood Subdivision - Great floor plan! Three bedroom, 2.5 baths. Large sized living areas. Large Master Bedroom with full bathroom including a garden tub and shower. Perfect backyard for BBQ's and entertaining! Community Pool* Easy Access to Loop 410 and HWY 151*



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.



SATX



