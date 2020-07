Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

**JUST REDUCED** 3/2/2 w/fireplace in living room, window seat & ceiling fans. Approx 1144 sq ft. Applicants please verify HOA amenities. Sorry no pets. Application fee and deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. Application and Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Apply at office or on line.