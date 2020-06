Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful two story home ready for quick move in. Great features include open floor plan, familyroom with fireplace, gameroom/loft, eat in kitchen, separate dining, kitchen cabinets galore, large pantry, all rooms are conveniently located on the second floor. Enjoy family gathering in this wonderful back yard, full of mature trees to include playscape, and plenty of privacy. Come see this great home.