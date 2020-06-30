All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 919 Amber Knoll.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
919 Amber Knoll
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

919 Amber Knoll

919 Amber Knoll · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

919 Amber Knoll, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 stories 4 bedroom, 2 & 1/2bath off 151 and 1604, conveniently located to 410. Super clean well maintained home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Amber Knoll have any available units?
919 Amber Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 919 Amber Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
919 Amber Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Amber Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 919 Amber Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 919 Amber Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 919 Amber Knoll offers parking.
Does 919 Amber Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Amber Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Amber Knoll have a pool?
No, 919 Amber Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 919 Amber Knoll have accessible units?
No, 919 Amber Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Amber Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Amber Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Amber Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Amber Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio