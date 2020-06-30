Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
919 Amber Knoll
919 Amber Knoll
919 Amber Knoll
·
Location
919 Amber Knoll, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 stories 4 bedroom, 2 & 1/2bath off 151 and 1604, conveniently located to 410. Super clean well maintained home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 Amber Knoll have any available units?
919 Amber Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 919 Amber Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
919 Amber Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Amber Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 919 Amber Knoll is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 919 Amber Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 919 Amber Knoll offers parking.
Does 919 Amber Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Amber Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Amber Knoll have a pool?
No, 919 Amber Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 919 Amber Knoll have accessible units?
No, 919 Amber Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Amber Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Amber Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Amber Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Amber Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.
