918 Magnolia Fld

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0aef748022 ---- This home is a MUST SEE! The home features a red brick exterior with a two car attached garage, covered patio, and fenced back yard! Inside the home includes four bedroom with plenty of closet space! The master bedroom is located toward the back of the home and includes a private master bath with double vanities and separate shower/tub! The kitchen is centrally located with a large bar great for entertaining! it has a new water softener system and drinking water purification system with new hardwood flooring throughout and that is within a block of a high school and Elementary School and very close to a middle school. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** 2 Car Garage Central Air/Heat Covered Back Porch Long Term Lease Available Near Lackland Afb Nearby Schools No Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Hook Ups Water Softener Water Softner