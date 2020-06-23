All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9114 CHINON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9114 CHINON
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

9114 CHINON

9114 Chinon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9114 Chinon, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
One Story Home Available in NW San Antonio! - NICE ONE STORY HOME IN ESTABLISHED NW SIDE SUBDIVISION. EASY ACCESS TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, MAJOR HWY'S AND MUCH MORE. HOME IS WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL. FEATURES INCLUDE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NO CARPET THROUGHOUT, GOOD SIZED BACKYARD AND MUCH MORE!

Application Fee: $60 per person over the age of 18
Security Deposit: $1275.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)

*Bills are not included
*Property has washer and dryer connections.

Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/

Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.
If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.

**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.

This will be on or before 02/01/2020.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE2529560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9114 CHINON have any available units?
9114 CHINON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9114 CHINON have?
Some of 9114 CHINON's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9114 CHINON currently offering any rent specials?
9114 CHINON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9114 CHINON pet-friendly?
Yes, 9114 CHINON is pet friendly.
Does 9114 CHINON offer parking?
No, 9114 CHINON does not offer parking.
Does 9114 CHINON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9114 CHINON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9114 CHINON have a pool?
Yes, 9114 CHINON has a pool.
Does 9114 CHINON have accessible units?
No, 9114 CHINON does not have accessible units.
Does 9114 CHINON have units with dishwashers?
No, 9114 CHINON does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Costa Mirada Apartment Homes
9323 Somerset Road
San Antonio, TX 78211
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio