9114 CHINON

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly stainless steel pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

One Story Home Available in NW San Antonio! - NICE ONE STORY HOME IN ESTABLISHED NW SIDE SUBDIVISION. EASY ACCESS TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, MAJOR HWY'S AND MUCH MORE. HOME IS WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL. FEATURES INCLUDE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NO CARPET THROUGHOUT, GOOD SIZED BACKYARD AND MUCH MORE!



Application Fee: $60 per person over the age of 18

Security Deposit: $1275.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)



*Bills are not included

*Property has washer and dryer connections.



Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.

-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.



If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:



You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/



Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.

If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.



**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**



If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:



You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.



This will be on or before 02/01/2020.



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE2529560)