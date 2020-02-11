All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9019 Timber Laurel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9019 Timber Laurel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9019 Timber Laurel

9019 Timber Laurel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9019 Timber Laurel, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the quiet Timberwilde subdivision your family couldn't ask for anything more in a home! Kitchen is fully equipped with granite counters, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, chef's island, breakfast bar, & pendent lighting! Downstairs mstr bedrm has upgraded bath w/ dual sinks, extended & tiled shower. Upstairs you'll find an oversized game rm with remaining bedrms. All bathrms include granite & brushed nickel hardware. Covered patio is tiled and surrounded by an abundance of fruit trees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9019 Timber Laurel have any available units?
9019 Timber Laurel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9019 Timber Laurel have?
Some of 9019 Timber Laurel's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9019 Timber Laurel currently offering any rent specials?
9019 Timber Laurel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9019 Timber Laurel pet-friendly?
No, 9019 Timber Laurel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9019 Timber Laurel offer parking?
Yes, 9019 Timber Laurel does offer parking.
Does 9019 Timber Laurel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9019 Timber Laurel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9019 Timber Laurel have a pool?
No, 9019 Timber Laurel does not have a pool.
Does 9019 Timber Laurel have accessible units?
No, 9019 Timber Laurel does not have accessible units.
Does 9019 Timber Laurel have units with dishwashers?
No, 9019 Timber Laurel does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio