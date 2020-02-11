9019 Timber Laurel

Amenities

Nestled in the quiet Timberwilde subdivision your family couldn't ask for anything more in a home! Kitchen is fully equipped with granite counters, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, chef's island, breakfast bar, & pendent lighting! Downstairs mstr bedrm has upgraded bath w/ dual sinks, extended & tiled shower. Upstairs you'll find an oversized game rm with remaining bedrms. All bathrms include granite & brushed nickel hardware. Covered patio is tiled and surrounded by an abundance of fruit trees!