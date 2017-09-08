All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9003 Vista West Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9003 Vista West Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

9003 Vista West Drive

9003 Vista West Drive · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9003 Vista West Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet cafe
fire pit
game room
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
new construction
This brand new community for ages 55+ offers extra-ordinary on-site activities and amenities. Enjoy weekly gatherings at the Dilly Dally's pub, watch a movie in the theater room while eating complimentary popcorn, swim in the indoor heated saltwater pool or create projects in the arts and crafts room. There's so much to do here, plus the apartments are gorgeous and fully equipped with everything you need. Other features and amenities include a library, guest apartment, game room, outdoor kitchen and BBQs, fire pit, pickleball court and an Internet caf&eacute;. Incredible living that will knock your socks off! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9003 Vista West Drive have any available units?
9003 Vista West Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9003 Vista West Drive have?
Some of 9003 Vista West Drive's amenities include new construction, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9003 Vista West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9003 Vista West Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9003 Vista West Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9003 Vista West Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9003 Vista West Drive offer parking?
No, 9003 Vista West Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9003 Vista West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9003 Vista West Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9003 Vista West Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9003 Vista West Drive has a pool.
Does 9003 Vista West Drive have accessible units?
No, 9003 Vista West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9003 Vista West Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9003 Vista West Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9003 Vista West Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity