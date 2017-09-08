9003 Vista West Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities internet cafe fire pit game room pool bbq/grill internet access media room new construction

This brand new community for ages 55+ offers extra-ordinary on-site activities and amenities. Enjoy weekly gatherings at the Dilly Dally's pub, watch a movie in the theater room while eating complimentary popcorn, swim in the indoor heated saltwater pool or create projects in the arts and crafts room. There's so much to do here, plus the apartments are gorgeous and fully equipped with everything you need. Other features and amenities include a library, guest apartment, game room, outdoor kitchen and BBQs, fire pit, pickleball court and an Internet café. Incredible living that will knock your socks off! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.