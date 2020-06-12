All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

9002 Indigo Lake

9002 Indigo Lake · (210) 591-6097 ext. 1042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9002 Indigo Lake, San Antonio, TX 78245

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9002 Indigo Lake · Avail. Jul 14

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
9002 Indigo Lake Available 07/14/20 Former MODEL Home! Lake View! - Former model home! Very spacious floor plan, 5 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Master bedroom is downstairs, loft upstairs, great floor plan with lots of nice features. Fireplace in the family room, granite countertops in the kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, covered patio, hardwood floors and lots of ceramic tile. Gated community with walking trails, park and lake! This is a must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5838650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9002 Indigo Lake have any available units?
9002 Indigo Lake has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9002 Indigo Lake have?
Some of 9002 Indigo Lake's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9002 Indigo Lake currently offering any rent specials?
9002 Indigo Lake isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 Indigo Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, 9002 Indigo Lake is pet friendly.
Does 9002 Indigo Lake offer parking?
No, 9002 Indigo Lake does not offer parking.
Does 9002 Indigo Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9002 Indigo Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 Indigo Lake have a pool?
No, 9002 Indigo Lake does not have a pool.
Does 9002 Indigo Lake have accessible units?
No, 9002 Indigo Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 Indigo Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 9002 Indigo Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
