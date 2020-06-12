Amenities

9002 Indigo Lake Available 07/14/20 Former MODEL Home! Lake View! - Former model home! Very spacious floor plan, 5 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Master bedroom is downstairs, loft upstairs, great floor plan with lots of nice features. Fireplace in the family room, granite countertops in the kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, covered patio, hardwood floors and lots of ceramic tile. Gated community with walking trails, park and lake! This is a must see!



No Cats Allowed



