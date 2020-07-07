All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8931 Atwater Creek

8931 Atwater Creek · No Longer Available
Location

8931 Atwater Creek, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4e98d00fe ----

Min/Max Months: 12/36

**First Time Rental**Beautiful Single Story Home With A Highly Desirable Floorplan, Great For Entertaining*Enjoy Your Morning Coffee In Your Eat In Kitchen At The Island Breakfast Bar With Granite Countertops*Host Dinner Parties W/ Family & Friends In Your Full Size Dining Room*Get Some Work Done At Home In Your Office Area W/ Built In Granite Workspace*Master Bedroom W/ Raised Ceiling & Master Bathroom Suite W/ Oversized Shower, Double Vanity & Walk In Closet*Backpatio For Grilling*Super Schools*No Smoking

Rent Includes: Condo/Hoa Fees, Some Furnishings
Breakfast Nook
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Island
Stove
Study
Utility Room
Walk In Closet(S)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8931 Atwater Creek have any available units?
8931 Atwater Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8931 Atwater Creek have?
Some of 8931 Atwater Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8931 Atwater Creek currently offering any rent specials?
8931 Atwater Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8931 Atwater Creek pet-friendly?
No, 8931 Atwater Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8931 Atwater Creek offer parking?
No, 8931 Atwater Creek does not offer parking.
Does 8931 Atwater Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8931 Atwater Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8931 Atwater Creek have a pool?
No, 8931 Atwater Creek does not have a pool.
Does 8931 Atwater Creek have accessible units?
No, 8931 Atwater Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 8931 Atwater Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 8931 Atwater Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

