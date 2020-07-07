8931 Atwater Creek

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4e98d00fe ----
Min/Max Months: 12/36
**First Time Rental**Beautiful Single Story Home With A Highly Desirable Floorplan, Great For Entertaining*Enjoy Your Morning Coffee In Your Eat In Kitchen At The Island Breakfast Bar With Granite Countertops*Host Dinner Parties W/ Family & Friends In Your Full Size Dining Room*Get Some Work Done At Home In Your Office Area W/ Built In Granite Workspace*Master Bedroom W/ Raised Ceiling & Master Bathroom Suite W/ Oversized Shower, Double Vanity & Walk In Closet*Backpatio For Grilling*Super Schools*No Smoking
Rent Includes: Condo/Hoa Fees, Some Furnishings
Breakfast Nook
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Island
Stove
Study
Utility Room
Walk In Closet(S)