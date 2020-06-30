All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:59 PM

8930 Tintagel Street

8930 Tintagel Street · No Longer Available
Location

8930 Tintagel Street, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
hot tub
COZY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IN BRAUN STATION WEST SUBDV. THIS HOME FEATURES A SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CORNER FIRE PLACE IN THE LIVING AREA and A COVERED/SCREENED PATIO. HOME ALSO OFFERS A GAME ROOM/OFFICE SPACE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR , HOT TUB AND SPRINKLER SYSTEM. Privacy Fence, mature tree, lot of natural light and ceiling fans throughout the home. You can enjoy this open floor plan and nice size yard immediately! Home sits in a cul-de-sac and is move in ready. Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8930 Tintagel Street have any available units?
8930 Tintagel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8930 Tintagel Street have?
Some of 8930 Tintagel Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8930 Tintagel Street currently offering any rent specials?
8930 Tintagel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8930 Tintagel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8930 Tintagel Street is pet friendly.
Does 8930 Tintagel Street offer parking?
No, 8930 Tintagel Street does not offer parking.
Does 8930 Tintagel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8930 Tintagel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8930 Tintagel Street have a pool?
No, 8930 Tintagel Street does not have a pool.
Does 8930 Tintagel Street have accessible units?
No, 8930 Tintagel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8930 Tintagel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8930 Tintagel Street does not have units with dishwashers.

