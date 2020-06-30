8930 Tintagel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room hot tub

COZY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IN BRAUN STATION WEST SUBDV. THIS HOME FEATURES A SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CORNER FIRE PLACE IN THE LIVING AREA and A COVERED/SCREENED PATIO. HOME ALSO OFFERS A GAME ROOM/OFFICE SPACE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR , HOT TUB AND SPRINKLER SYSTEM. Privacy Fence, mature tree, lot of natural light and ceiling fans throughout the home. You can enjoy this open floor plan and nice size yard immediately! Home sits in a cul-de-sac and is move in ready. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.