8930 Kenton Ct
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:52 PM

8930 Kenton Ct

8930 Kenton Court · No Longer Available
Location

8930 Kenton Court, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13d4c2e032 ---- Large updated 3 bedroom home available for immediate move-in. Home features new granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and fresh paint. Open living area includes a wood burning fire place. All bedrooms are upstairs and are a wood vinyl for easy upkeep. Second living area upstairs is large and open. Backyard is nice and shaded by mature trees. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Near Medical Center Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedrooms Two Story Washer & Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8930 Kenton Ct have any available units?
8930 Kenton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8930 Kenton Ct have?
Some of 8930 Kenton Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8930 Kenton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8930 Kenton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8930 Kenton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8930 Kenton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8930 Kenton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8930 Kenton Ct offers parking.
Does 8930 Kenton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8930 Kenton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8930 Kenton Ct have a pool?
No, 8930 Kenton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8930 Kenton Ct have accessible units?
No, 8930 Kenton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8930 Kenton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8930 Kenton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

