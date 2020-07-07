8930 Kenton Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13d4c2e032 ---- Large updated 3 bedroom home available for immediate move-in. Home features new granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and fresh paint. Open living area includes a wood burning fire place. All bedrooms are upstairs and are a wood vinyl for easy upkeep. Second living area upstairs is large and open. Backyard is nice and shaded by mature trees. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Near Medical Center Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedrooms Two Story Washer & Dryer Connections