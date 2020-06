Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love the new wood laminate flooring in this beautiful one story featuring an open and inviting family room with corner fireplace and art niche. Island kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooking, and refrigerator. Master suite with dual vanity, separate tub and shower, and space for a sitting room. Fourth bedroom can be study/office or owner will do closet/armoire for storage. Washer and dryer included! Water softener. Screened in back porch with ceiling fan.