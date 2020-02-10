All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr

8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
From sunny days lounging by the pool to nights spent playing on the lighted sports court, this is the place to be. Bring along your small pets and relax inside your lovely apartment home, featuring built-in bookcases, wood-burning fireplaces, washer and dryer connections, oversized walk-in closets and a patio or balcony with outside storage.

The northwest location puts you only minutes from USAA, the Medical Center and a long list of superb shopping, entertainment, dining and night life opportunities.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr have any available units?
8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr have?
Some of 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8801 Cinnamon Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
