Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

What a RARE find! Available 3/31/2020, this GORGEOUS 3 bed, 2.5 bath home can be your next home! In sought after Estonia, you're close to everything. This home features an open floor plan, formal dining area, 2 car garage, 1 living room downstairs, 1 family room upstairs, and a large backyard with awesome space to entertain and grill. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Come see it for yourself and make this your next home!