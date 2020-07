Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

* 24 Month Min. Lease Term - 36 Month Max Lease Term

* Dogs allowed ONLY under 25lbs.

Cozy and Quaint! This Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Secluded Oak Villas is located in the Heart of Medical Center Area. Spacious Living and Kitchen areas Open to an Oversized Private Balcony Overlooking tree studded grounds. Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 1 Car Garage, Few steps from Walk Trail, Pool and Clubhouse. Easy access to IH-10, 1604 and Shopping!