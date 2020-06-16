All apartments in San Antonio
8602 Boutry Heights
8602 Boutry Heights

8602 Boutry Heights · (210) 313-5508
Location

8602 Boutry Heights, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun Station

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8602 Boutry Heights · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3592 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
8602 Boutry Heights (78254) - Fantastic home in sought after Braun Heights. Phenomenal outdoor space with formal dining area and storage galore! Take advantage of the upgrades in the kitchen, and the incredible bonus room upstairs. Extra rooms can be used for office, playroom, craft room, home gym - the choice is yours. This home also includes solar panels, which significantly offsets the costs of electricity for the home. Rental homes of this quality in this neighborhood don't come up often, so make sure you don't miss this opportunity

(RLNE5082794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8602 Boutry Heights have any available units?
8602 Boutry Heights has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8602 Boutry Heights currently offering any rent specials?
8602 Boutry Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8602 Boutry Heights pet-friendly?
No, 8602 Boutry Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8602 Boutry Heights offer parking?
No, 8602 Boutry Heights does not offer parking.
Does 8602 Boutry Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8602 Boutry Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8602 Boutry Heights have a pool?
No, 8602 Boutry Heights does not have a pool.
Does 8602 Boutry Heights have accessible units?
No, 8602 Boutry Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 8602 Boutry Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 8602 Boutry Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8602 Boutry Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 8602 Boutry Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
