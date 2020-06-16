Amenities

recently renovated gym

8602 Boutry Heights (78254) - Fantastic home in sought after Braun Heights. Phenomenal outdoor space with formal dining area and storage galore! Take advantage of the upgrades in the kitchen, and the incredible bonus room upstairs. Extra rooms can be used for office, playroom, craft room, home gym - the choice is yours. This home also includes solar panels, which significantly offsets the costs of electricity for the home. Rental homes of this quality in this neighborhood don't come up often, so make sure you don't miss this opportunity



