8522 Sonora Pass

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd6387106e ---- THIS HOME WON\'T LAST LONG! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms with beautiful island kitchen! The home features a large open living area perfect for entertaining! Two bedrooms in the front of the home share a full bath, and the master suite includes a private master bath. The home is in an amazing location in the desirable Sonoma Ranch subdivision minutes from 1604! The home features a NEW ROOF and FRESH PAINT! Call us NOW to Call this home! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Fresh Paint New Roof Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedrooms Two Car Garage