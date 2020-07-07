All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

8522 Sonora Pass

8522 Sonora Pass · No Longer Available
Location

8522 Sonora Pass, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd6387106e ---- THIS HOME WON\'T LAST LONG! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms with beautiful island kitchen! The home features a large open living area perfect for entertaining! Two bedrooms in the front of the home share a full bath, and the master suite includes a private master bath. The home is in an amazing location in the desirable Sonoma Ranch subdivision minutes from 1604! The home features a NEW ROOF and FRESH PAINT! Call us NOW to Call this home! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Fresh Paint New Roof Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedrooms Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8522 Sonora Pass have any available units?
8522 Sonora Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8522 Sonora Pass currently offering any rent specials?
8522 Sonora Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8522 Sonora Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 8522 Sonora Pass is pet friendly.
Does 8522 Sonora Pass offer parking?
Yes, 8522 Sonora Pass offers parking.
Does 8522 Sonora Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8522 Sonora Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8522 Sonora Pass have a pool?
No, 8522 Sonora Pass does not have a pool.
Does 8522 Sonora Pass have accessible units?
No, 8522 Sonora Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 8522 Sonora Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 8522 Sonora Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8522 Sonora Pass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8522 Sonora Pass has units with air conditioning.

