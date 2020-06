Amenities

patio / balcony pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool

- This property is in the desirable Estonia Subdv, with a community pool & playground, extensive walking & biking trails, and excellent NISD schools. The home has a covered back patio. a private fenced yard, and is conveniently located to Loop 410 and Hwy 151W for easy access to the Medical center and Lackland AFB. Application Fees and security deposit are required with application. No cash or personal checks. You can apply online at PropertymanagementSA.com.



(RLNE2485438)