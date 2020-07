Amenities

Beautifully maintained two story home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the conveniently located neighborhood of Braun Station. Walk into to be greeted by an open living with high ceilings. Large living & dining room extended off of kitchen complete with beautiful wood tile. Kitchen has been completely renovated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry. Small workshop attached to home great for any hobby! Enjoy the larger quarter of an acre yard with mature trees!